Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 264041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/tinka-resources-tk-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-30.html.

Tinka Resources Company Profile (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship project is the Ayawilca property, which includes 55 granted mining concessions covering 15,240 hectares located in the Pasco region of Central Peru.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tinka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.