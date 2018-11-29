Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Receives $23.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

TITN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 182,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 733,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

TITN traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.42 and a beta of 1.60. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $25.09.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.30 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

