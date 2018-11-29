Todd Asset Management LLC Has $14.33 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 52,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,074 shares of company stock worth $3,916,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.03.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

