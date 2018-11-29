Torex Gold Resources Inc (TXG) Receives C$15.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.93.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.85 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$10.67 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.29 and a 52-week high of C$14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79.

In related news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.18, for a total transaction of C$65,900.00. Also, Director Franklin Lorie Davis sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$123,399.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,239 shares of company stock valued at $545,044.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

