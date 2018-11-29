Toronto Dominion Bank Has $180,000 Holdings in Sony Corp (SNE)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 130.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sony were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anavon Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth approximately $11,634,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 33.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.15.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 17.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/toronto-dominion-bank-has-180000-holdings-in-sony-corp-sne.html.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.