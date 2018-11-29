Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,373 Shares of MAG Silver Corp (MAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,196,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,139,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 122,338 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 711.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 773,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 677,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 697,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MAG Silver by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 454,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $6.71 on Thursday. MAG Silver Corp has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03.

MAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Sunday, August 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/toronto-dominion-bank-sells-8373-shares-of-mag-silver-corp-mag.html.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.