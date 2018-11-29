Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) Insider Matthew Sallee Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) insider Matthew Sallee bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TYG traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 540,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,201. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,516,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 536,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $10,781,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 91.3% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 323,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 154,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) Insider Matthew Sallee Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/tortoise-energy-infrastructure-corp-tyg-insider-matthew-sallee-purchases-1000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.