Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NTG) Insider Acquires $26,720.00 in Stock

Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) insider Matthew Sallee purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $26,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NTG stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 356,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,020. Tortoise MLP Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

Get Tortoise MLP Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 81,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 156,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund in the third quarter valued at about $161,000.

WARNING: “Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NTG) Insider Acquires $26,720.00 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/tortoise-mlp-fund-inc-ntg-insider-acquires-26720-00-in-stock.html.

About Tortoise MLP Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.