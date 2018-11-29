TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (TTP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.89

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%.

In other news, insider Sunil Bhonsle bought 300,000 shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the third quarter worth about $427,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 94.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the second quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 26.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

