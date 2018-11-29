Total SA (TOT) Position Decreased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 3,696.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

TOT opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Total SA has a 12-month low of $53.37 and a 12-month high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.72 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. Research analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

