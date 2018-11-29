TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Receives $36.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on TPI Composites from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 55,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,308,678.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 86,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $2,256,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,280,818 shares of company stock valued at $59,725,500. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 130.7% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 848,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after buying an additional 480,751 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 411.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 38.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 267,717 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in TPI Composites by 9.4% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,527. The firm has a market cap of $893.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.35 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.