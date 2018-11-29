Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 136.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Trade Desk by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Trade Desk by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

Shares of TTD opened at $136.05 on Thursday. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 114.33, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.16.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Ross sold 7,142 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.85, for a total transaction of $1,034,518.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 5,485 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $791,979.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,736 shares of company stock valued at $81,872,563 in the last ninety days. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/trade-desk-inc-ttd-shares-bought-by-us-bancorp-de.html.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.