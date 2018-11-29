Traders Buy Amazon.com (AMZN) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $2,504.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2,386.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $118.70 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Amazon.com had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded down ($4.18) for the day and closed at $1,673.57

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morningstar reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,101.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $773.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total transaction of $2,704,106.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total value of $1,853,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,842 shares of company stock worth $46,521,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 53 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

