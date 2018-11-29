Traders Buy High Volume of Guess? Call Options (GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,447 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,012% compared to the average volume of 220 call options.

Shares of GES opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.20. Guess? has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.08 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guess? during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Guess? by 99.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Guess? during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guess? during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

