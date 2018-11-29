Traders Sell Shares of QUALCOMM (QCOM) on Strength (QCOM)

Traders sold shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) on strength during trading on Thursday. $248.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $292.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.46 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, QUALCOMM had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. QUALCOMM traded up $1.46 for the day and closed at $58.11

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on QUALCOMM to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 6,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $347,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,192,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $662,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,096 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 73.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.6% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 92.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 163.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

