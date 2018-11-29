Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 600.8% during the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.89. 7,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,098. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.08 and a 52 week high of $157.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

