Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (FNI)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,762,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,821,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,821,000 after acquiring an additional 51,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

FNI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,332. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

First Trust Chindia ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

