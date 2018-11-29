Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Garrison Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of AMJ stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,786. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $30.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.4501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/transamerica-financial-advisors-inc-lowers-holdings-in-jpmorgan-alerian-mlp-index-etn-amj.html.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.