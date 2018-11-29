Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.31 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 43613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.26.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Transcontinental from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$757.90 million during the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/transcontinental-tcl-hits-new-1-year-low-at-20-31.html.

About Transcontinental (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.