TransUnion (TRU) Holdings Reduced by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,446 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.61% of TransUnion worth $219,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $8,774,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,676,139.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $105,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,115.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,137. TransUnion has a one year low of $53.11 and a one year high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $603.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/transunion-tru-holdings-reduced-by-william-blair-investment-management-llc.html.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.