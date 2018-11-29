Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.34 Million Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of United Continental by 8.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of United Continental by 114.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 330.8% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the third quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 3.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Buckingham Research set a $108.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.19.

Shares of UAL opened at $94.48 on Thursday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $60.38 and a 1 year high of $95.81.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

