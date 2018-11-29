Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,073,000 after buying an additional 168,161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 949.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after buying an additional 142,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,008,000 after buying an additional 134,469 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,320,000 after buying an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,203,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,471,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.08.

ROP stock opened at $294.14 on Thursday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $252.23 and a 12 month high of $312.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $223,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $312.35 per share, with a total value of $156,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,543,617.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $686,758. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/trexquant-investment-lp-has-1-42-million-holdings-in-roper-technologies-inc-rop.html.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.