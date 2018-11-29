Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.28 Million in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 1,035.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hertz Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

HTZ traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. 11,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,728. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $25.14.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hertz Global had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

