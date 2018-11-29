Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.34 Million in ITT Inc (ITT) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,956,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $487,437,000 after acquiring an additional 209,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $466,635,000 after acquiring an additional 945,321 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,625,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,802,000 after acquiring an additional 186,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,563. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.71. ITT Inc has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $680.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/trexquant-investment-lp-invests-1-34-million-in-itt-inc-itt-stock.html.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.