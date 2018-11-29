Triangles (TRI) Hits One Day Volume of $84.00

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, Triangles has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Triangles coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00025793 BTC on exchanges. Triangles has a total market cap of $137,332.00 and approximately $84.00 worth of Triangles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Triangles alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00018629 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004214 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00032935 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00179276 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008517 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Triangles Coin Profile

Triangles (CRYPTO:TRI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2014. Triangles’ total supply is 125,538 coins. Triangles’ official Twitter account is @trianglestri. Triangles’ official website is info.triangles.technology.

Triangles Coin Trading

Triangles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triangles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triangles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triangles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Triangles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Triangles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.