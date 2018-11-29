Media headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a daily sentiment score of -2.24 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Trigon Metals stock opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. Trigon Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.41.

Get Trigon Metals alerts:

WARNING: “Trigon Metals (TM) Receives News Impact Rating of -2.24” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/trigon-metals-tm-receives-news-impact-rating-of-2-24.html.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.