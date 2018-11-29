Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Stake Increased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 116,571 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Trinseo worth $24,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter worth $117,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 133.3% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 76.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter worth $413,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of TSE opened at $49.52 on Thursday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

