TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $733.44 Million

Analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report sales of $733.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $740.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.81 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $739.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $755.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.89 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cross Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of TTMI opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.25. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other news, Director Philip G. Franklin purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $59,917.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,754.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Franklin purchased 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $57,780.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,128.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,615,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,102,000 after purchasing an additional 420,617 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 22,508.5% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 578.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 715,833 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.