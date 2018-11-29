U.S. Bancorp (USB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of U.S. Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. U.S. Bancorp's prospects will likely get support from its solid business model, core franchise, lower tax rate, rising interest rate and diverse revenue streams. Also, its organic growth remains solid and will likely benefit from the improving economic scenario. Though escalating expenses due to its ongoing investments in technology and likely increase in legal expenses remain concerns, U.S. Bancorp remains well poised to grow through acquisitions.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USB. Nomura cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $58.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.66.

Shares of USB opened at $54.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 19,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $1,040,610.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,091.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $9,709,653.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 892,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,073 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,882. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 77.9% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

