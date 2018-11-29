U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.5% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,867,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,326 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $72,386,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,146,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,565,000 after purchasing an additional 946,517 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,543,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,382,000 after purchasing an additional 937,634 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 926,182 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Standpoint Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.16 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.66.

Shares of USB stock opened at $54.29 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $9,709,653.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 892,517 shares in the company, valued at $47,258,775.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $585,001.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,073 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,882 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

