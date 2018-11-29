UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Becton Dickinson and (BDX)

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, 247wallst.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close.

BDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.20.

NYSE:BDX opened at $249.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $209.91 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 2,080 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $511,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,497.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total value of $9,956,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,210,614.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,908 shares of company stock valued at $18,085,616. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $894,775,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,161,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 90,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 871,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,999,000 after buying an additional 76,560 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,067,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,849,118,000 after buying an additional 1,129,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

