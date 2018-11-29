UBS Group Lowers Micron Technology (MU) Price Target to $41.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, 247wallst.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie set a $70.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Micron Technology to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

MU stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2,930.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 79,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,974,651,000 after buying an additional 1,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,020,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,062,000 after buying an additional 77,343 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 855,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,706,000 after buying an additional 44,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

