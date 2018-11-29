Udg Healthcare (UDG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $548.00

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 548 ($7.16) and last traded at GBX 596 ($7.79), with a volume of 2672714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620.50 ($8.11).

UDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Udg Healthcare to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 895 ($11.69) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 825.10 ($10.78).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Myles Lee sold 6,000 shares of Udg Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.71), for a total value of £35,400 ($46,256.37). Also, insider Peter Gray acquired 14,000 shares of Udg Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.25) per share, with a total value of £88,340 ($115,431.86).

Udg Healthcare Company Profile (LON:UDG)

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services to the healthcare industry in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant.

