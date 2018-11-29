Union Pacific (UNP) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $175.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.24.

UNP opened at $151.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $118.13 and a 1-year high of $165.63. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 620.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

