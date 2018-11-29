United Natural Foods (UNFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Natural has been persistently gaining from rising consumer demand, which indicates that the company’s growth efforts have been yielding well. In fact, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 the company’s top-line increased year on year buoyed by solid demand witnessed across most sales channels. Also, the company’s food service channel has been performing well. Further, management predicts to continue reaping gains from robust customer services and enhanced demand for better-for-you products. Apart from these, the company has been focusing on strengthening its online business through improved assortments. We expect such upsides to aid a turnaround in the stock which has declined and lagged the industry in the past three months. This can be attributed to dismal gross margin trends, stemming from unfavorable shift in consumer mix and higher inbound freight costs. Unfavorable fill-rates also pose as significant worries.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on UNFI. Loop Capital set a $55.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Buckingham Research set a $41.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

UNFI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.70. 156,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,356. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $52.69.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $112,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 96.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 905,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after purchasing an additional 443,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,619.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,539 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,139,000 after purchasing an additional 396,554 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 127.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 692,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 387,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,204,000 after purchasing an additional 340,578 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

