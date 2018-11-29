United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 47,982 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of United Parcel Service worth $237,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 88.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 224,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 106,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $113.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $135.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.66.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

