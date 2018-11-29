United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stake Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,454,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,956,590,000 after acquiring an additional 139,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,152,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,020,000 after acquiring an additional 547,718 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,839,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,586,000 after acquiring an additional 56,443 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,788,000 after acquiring an additional 121,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,056,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.71. 30,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,760. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $135.53. The company has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.66.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

