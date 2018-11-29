United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Position Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $175.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $190.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,276.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $838,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

