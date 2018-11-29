United Services Automobile Association Has $101.14 Million Position in Deere & Company (DE)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.21% of Deere & Company worth $101,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.05. 13,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra set a $158.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

