United States Steel Co. (X) Position Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 54,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,748,567 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in United States Steel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 3,190,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,234,000 after buying an additional 1,740,105 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 88.9% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,491,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,580,000 after buying an additional 1,172,525 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after buying an additional 328,492 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $8,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

NYSE X opened at $23.41 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.92.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

United States Steel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,241.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

