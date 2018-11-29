United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Position Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 325,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,604,000 after buying an additional 65,049 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 85.2% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 559,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen set a $106.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $117.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $152.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.22 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

