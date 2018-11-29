UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Director Richard T. Burke Sells 6,090 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711,584 shares in the company, valued at $482,187,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,177,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.48 and a twelve month high of $285.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital International Investors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,341,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,118,428,000 after buying an additional 2,981,233 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26,088.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,723,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 1,716,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $404,980,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $864,869,000 after buying an additional 1,345,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

