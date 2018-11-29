Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the health services provider on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Universal Health Services has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

NYSE:UHS opened at $135.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

