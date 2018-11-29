Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

ULH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 164,361 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 97,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 70,088 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $653.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $374.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Universal Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.53%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

