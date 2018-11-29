Upfiring Market Cap Achieves $940,657.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00001124 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, RightBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $940,657.00 and approximately $2,145.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring launched on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,440,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, RightBTC, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

