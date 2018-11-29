UQM Technologies Inc (UQM) Short Interest Up 30.6% in November

UQM Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,983 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 718,123 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,337 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of UQM Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of UQM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UQM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UQM Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,549,971 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 138,003 shares during the period.

Shares of UQM stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. UQM Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

UQM Technologies Company Profile

UQM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications.

