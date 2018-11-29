Uranium Energy (UEC) Shares Up 5.4%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.36. 1,141,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,129,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 33,921 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 37,372 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 620,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 45,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,834,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 1,665,036 shares in the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

