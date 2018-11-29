Urban Outfitters (URBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have surged and outpaced the industry in a year, courtesy of positive earnings and sales surprise streak. We are upbeat on the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2019 performance, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and also beat the consensus mark for the sixth successive time. Notably, comparable retail segment net sales increased for the fifth quarter in row, while all the three brands registered comps growth. We believe new store openings, increased digital penetration, merchandising improvements and international expansion bode well. Management is also making efforts to enhance the performance of brands through store refurbishment and by bringing in more compelling assortments. However, a likely increase in SG&A expenses during the final quarter owing to higher digital marketing investments, incentive-based compensation and increased store payroll may strain margins to an extent.”

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Urban Outfitters to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.41.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $973.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.82 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.44%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,188,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $453,903,000 after purchasing an additional 749,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,466,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,266,000 after purchasing an additional 406,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 79.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,872,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,613 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 547.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,355,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,226,000 after purchasing an additional 122,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

