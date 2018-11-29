US Bancorp DE Has $228,000 Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3D Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $47.17 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “US Bancorp DE Has $228,000 Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/us-bancorp-de-has-228000-holdings-in-first-trust-senior-loan-etf-ftsl.html.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.