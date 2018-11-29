US Bancorp DE Has $253,000 Stake in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Navigant Consulting were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCI opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.69 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Navigant Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research report on Sunday, August 12th.

In other news, EVP Lee A. Spirer sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $476,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,699.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen R. Lieberman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

